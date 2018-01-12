Wales set to announce Bok Test in USA

Cape Town - The Springboks could face Wales in the USA later this year, a report indicates.

According to Welsh publication, Wales Online, the Welsh are "on the verge" of confirming the Test against South Africa.

The match is likely to be played on June 2 in Washington DC - a week before the Boks host England in a three-Test series in South Africa.

It will also be a week before Wales start a two-Test series against Argentina.

The first weekend of June clashes with Super Rugby but with no South African teams taking part that weekend, it would enable the Boks to head to America before they tackle England.

Meanwhile, Sport24 understands that the Springboks are likely to face Wales in Cardiff on their year-end tour later in 2018.

Wales have beaten the Springboks in their past two encounters of which both were contested in Cardiff - 27-13 in 2016 and 24-22 in 2017.