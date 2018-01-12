NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Wales set to announce Bok Test in USA

2018-01-12 14:16
Hadleigh Parkes (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks could face Wales in the USA later this year, a report indicates.

According to Welsh publication, Wales Online, the Welsh are "on the verge" of confirming the Test against South Africa.

The match is likely to be played on June 2 in Washington DC - a week before the Boks host England in a three-Test series in South Africa.

It will also be a week before Wales start a two-Test series against Argentina.

The first weekend of June clashes with Super Rugby but with no South African teams taking part that weekend, it would enable the Boks to head to America before they tackle England.

Meanwhile, Sport24 understands that the Springboks are likely to face Wales in Cardiff on their year-end tour later in 2018.

Wales have beaten the Springboks in their past two encounters of which both were contested in Cardiff - 27-13 in 2016 and 24-22 in 2017.

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cheetahs name team for Kings derby

2018-01-12 14:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Game over for disgraced SASCOC CEO sex-pest Reddy SA Rugby boss Alexander denies backing shamed Reddy Whiteley back in action in Japan How Rassie plans to realign SA rugby Markram: There are runs up for grabs in Centurion
Joburg ‘derby’ at Australian Open Wales set to announce Bok Test in USA Jones impressed with Cheetahs facilities Spare a thought for football players Kleyn chooses Ireland over Boks

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Auckland 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Brisbane 12:05
South Africa v England, Johannesburg 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Wellington 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Melbourne 12:05
South Africa v England, Bloemfontein 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Dunedin 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Sydney 12:05
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Durban 00:00
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, TBA 00:00
Saturday, 08 September 2018
Australia v South Africa, Brisbane 00:00
Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 