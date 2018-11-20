Wales legend picks XV who can topple Boks

Cape Town - Legendary former Wales winger Shane Williams believes his former team will get the better of the Springboks in Cardiff on Saturday.

Williams, who played 87 Tests for Wales between 2000 and 2011, shared his views via a column for the Wales Online website.



“As we saw from their win over Scotland, South Africa are much improved, but I really believe Wales are just as physical, and offer far more danger behind. If it clicks for them, I fancy them to win,” Williams wrote.



The 41-year-old, who also played four Tests for the British and Irish Lions, picked a Welsh XV he believes will do the job against the Boks on Saturday:



15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Alun Wyn Jones, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Rob Evans

Kick-off for Saturday's Test is scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

