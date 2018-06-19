NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Wakefield: Nothing official regarding Newlands departure

2018-06-19 09:56
Thelo Wakefield (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - While it appears inevitable that WP Rugby will move its headquarters from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium, an official announcement regarding the matter will not be made this week.

This assurance was given by WP Rugby president Thelo Wakefield.

Wakefield was responding after Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that that Newlands will close its doors, with the Cape Town Stadium becoming the new home of Test rugby in the Cape.

The report added that negotiations between the WP Rugby and the City of Cape Town about the union’s lease contract of the stadium were believed to be in the final stages.

The newspaper heard from “four credible sources” that both parties will make a formal announcement on the matter before Saturday’s third Test between South Africa and England.

Wakefield, however, told Netwerk24 on Monday: “We have to talk to the clubs before anything can be stated as a matter of fact. I report to the (union’s) head council and will at all times respect that ruling.”

Louw Visagie, acting CEO of the Cape Town Stadium, also responded: “If an agreement is signed with the WPRU, it must first be approved by the Cape Town Metro Council. That approval has not yet been given so we can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

In October last year, Wakefield did admit that WP would move to Cape Town Stadium in future.

He called it a "business decision".

"I know there are emotions involved, but in the end that does not pay the bills. It is inevitable that we move ... If our vision is to be the leading union in the world, we must also have world-class facilities," Wakefield was quoted as saying.

The Cape Town Stadium was built to stage matches at the 2010 Soccer World Cup and currently plays host to the South African leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series which takes place every December.

The Springboks tackle England in the final Test of their three-match series at Newlands on Saturday.

It will be the 55th Test contested at Newlands since 1891 when South Africa hosted the British Lions.

Read more on:    springboks  |  wp  |  thelo wakefield  |  cape town  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rassie backs Bok youngsters to improve defence

2018-06-19 08:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted Boks jump 2 spots in rankings - but not to 3rd England's Bloem defeat marred by post-Test row with fans 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 2nd Test Schalk Brits to feature for Boks at Newlands
Golf legend helps Anderson prepare for grass swing Kiwi ref for final Springboks v England Test Rassie backs Bok youngsters to improve defence Proteas batsman signs short-term county deal Brazil asks for clarification over VAR use in its opener

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 2-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the final Test at Newlands panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 