NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Visagie: Boks have plenty of tighthead talent

2018-06-15 19:34
Cobus Visagie (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok front-ranker Cobus Visagie says the Springboks have plenty of talent in the tighthead prop position.

Visagie, who played 29 Tests for the Boks between 1999 and 2003, spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week when he shared his views on the current depth at tighthead prop for the national side.

Frans Malherbe will start in the No 3 jersey for the Boks in the second Test against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday, with Thomas du Toit on the bench.

Visagie said it may be a good decision to keep Du Toit on the bench.

“In South Africa there is plenty of talent among the players who pack down at tighthead. Wilco Louw started the first Test for South Africa, but I was quite surprised that he didn’t perform that well in the first half. Du Toit has been retained on the bench, which I believe is the correct call. I feel it would be premature for him to start a Test. However, he has definitely shown that he can operate at the highest level,” Visagie said.

“I saw Gary Gold tweeted that Du Toit ‘has the ability to be one of the greatest Bok tightheads of all time’. The converted loosehead prop has the makings of a very good tighthead, but I think Gary’s assertion is a little premature. We must remember that just three months ago someone had Du Toit’s number in the scrums. I also feel there is place to consider Saracens-based Vincent Koch in the playing mix.”

Visagie did admit that Malherbe’s lack of game time in recent months may prove problematic.

“Malherbe is the most experienced player, with 17 Tests to his name, but the fact is that he hasn’t played that many matches since returning from injury,” Visagie said.

Trevor Nyakane was picked to start at tighthead in the first Test against England before pulling out with an injury.

Nyakane can play loosehead and tighthead, but Visagie said he would like to see him feature at No 1.

“Trevor Nyakane has also been converted to tighthead prop and was set to start the first Test match before been ruled out with a rib injury. However, to be honest, I regard Trevor as a loosehead rather than a tighthead at international level,” Visagie said.

Visagie also heaped praise on loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, who will play his 100th Test on Saturday.

"He (Mtawarira) has been one of the greatest ambassadors for South African rugby and is right up there with the recently-retired Bryan Habana. Beast’s professionalism is second to none and he deserves all the accolades that will come his way," Visagie said.

"Beast still has a few good years left in him from a playing perspective. He is an impressive physical specimen and I can’t say that I would start Nyakane at loosehead ahead of him any time soon. The 32-year-old’s scrummaging, defence, fitness and game understanding still makes him a valuable commodity."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Junior Boks aim to finish World Champs on high

2018-06-15 15:48

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Junior Bok in hot water after 'verbal abuse' Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, mega tax fine PICS: England splash around on Durban beach Rassie tweaks Springbok pack for battle of Bloem Bok flyhalf: What happens if Pollard goes down?
Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24 June Tests: Weekend teams - Week 2 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 9 WRAP: SWC 2018 - Group phase Junior Bok in hot water after 'verbal abuse'

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 