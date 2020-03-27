NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

LOCKDOWN | Bok flyhalf pumps iron in his garage

2020-03-27 09:43
Elton Jantjies (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Springbok flyhalf and Lions skipper Elton Jantjies has converted his garage into a makeshift gym while completing his 14 days of self-isolation since returning from New Zealand just over a week ago.

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf spoke to the Springboks' official website on what his life is like now that the Super Rugby action has been suspended for an indefinite period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought world sport to a standstill and forced much of the world's population indoors.

"We are now almost two weeks into self-isolation protocols since returning to South Africa from New Zealand," said Jantjies, who is known to be a fitness fanatic.

"The challenge is to try and stay fit, but with self-isolation and social-distancing that means no regular gym training.

"So, I've done the next best thing, which was to convert my garage into a gym! It's quite fun and challenging, especially with the three boys around - they are very curious about what daddy is doing."

The current health crisis has meant that Jantjies' team - much like elsewhere in society - had to come up with innovative ways of staying in touch while continuing with their work.

"Our team - players and coaching staff - as well as the office are in daily touch with each other, linked by social media tools and other communication apps, so in that respect it's okay and workable," said Jantjies.

With three young boys around the house, Jantjies said it's important for him and his entire family to follow the health protocols as suggested by the health authorities and underlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Everyone of us has a duty to practice safe and healthy hygiene, such as washing your hands with soap and water or cleansing it with sanitiser. Social-distancing is also very important as a measure to combat the spread of the virus," Jantjies emphasised.

Jantjies said he also tries to stay in touch with his Springbok team-mates from other franchises throughout the day.

"I messaged Herschel (Jantjies) a few times to hear how he is doing with his rehab and I also messaged Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff) as he went off injured in their last match," he said.

"The World Cup group are all in regular contact with each other, supporting each other," said Jantjies, who added he and former Lions lock Franco Mostert, nowadays with Gloucester in England, are also exchanging regular messages.

- SA Rugby

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  elton jantjies  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lambie on Bosch: 'I've never seen anyone strike the ball as well' WATCH | Bok skipper Siya Kolisi's lockdown message The champagne Sharks game we may be robbed of Jake to also coach Bulls, union confident he won't jump ship Age concern | 6 stars for whom Olympics in 2021 may come too late
EXCLUSIVE | Africa's first female Dakar driver chats to Sport24 The champagne Sharks game we may be robbed of WATCH | Bok skipper Siya Kolisi's lockdown message Former Bafana doctor: 'Unrealistic to finish PSL in June' ICC shuts down World Cup cricket qualifiers until July

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 