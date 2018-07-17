Veteran wing to return to Bok fold?

Cape Town - Veteran wing JP Pietersen could make his return to the Springbok fold during the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Netwerk24 reported over the weekend that Pietersen is the favourite to replace the injured S’bu Nkosi at right wing.

The Sharks confirmed last week that Nkosi will be sidelined for between eight to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old Nkosi was a revelation for the Boks in their three June Tests against England, making an immediate impact in the Green and Gold jersey in what was his debut for his country, scoring two tries in helping Rassie Erasmus' side clinch the series 2-1 against Eddie Jones' men.

In a best-case scenario, Nkosi will return to the field on September 8 in time for the Boks' away clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane, while a worst-case scenario will see him return for their final match against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld on October 6.

This could open the door for Pietersen to make his mark during the 2018 Rugby Championship. The 32-year-old played the last of his 70 Tests against England at Twickenham in November 2016.

He currently plies his trade at French club Toulon.

The Boks open their campaign against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, August 18.

