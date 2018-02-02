NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Venter: Boks showed great improvement in 2017

2018-02-02 17:02
Allister Coetzee and Brendan Venter (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok consultant Brendan Venter insists the 2017 season was not as bad as many believe.

STATS: How Coetzee's tenure stacks up

Venter, whose official role with the team was defence and exits specialist, shared his views on Friday after it was announced that SA Rugby and Springbok head coach Allister Coetzee had parted ways.

During Coetzee’s two-year tenure, the Springboks won only 11 out of 25 Tests for a 44% win record.

Venter, however, believes the Boks showed progression in the 2017 season in which they won seven, lost four and drew two Tests.

Venter took to Twitter after hearing of Coetzee’s departure on Friday.

He said the Boks can take a lot from the lessons learnt and also called on SA Rugby to sit down with Coetzee and ask him for input on how the Springboks can be improved.

Venter's tweets read as follows:

Venter is no stranger to letting his views know on Twitter.

Last year, following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort".

Then, after South Africa’s 27-all draw with Australia in Bloemfontein, Venter said he was “really proud” of the Springboks’ effort and called on fans demanding only victories to “stop watching” the team play.

READ: Venter was misunderstood, says Coetzee

Winning is infectious for Ireland captain Best

2018-02-02 16:13

