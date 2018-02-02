Venter: Boks showed great improvement in 2017

Cape Town - Former Springbok consultant Brendan Venter insists the 2017 season was not as bad as many believe.

Venter, whose official role with the team was defence and exits specialist, shared his views on Friday after it was announced that SA Rugby and Springbok head coach Allister Coetzee had parted ways.

During Coetzee’s two-year tenure, the Springboks won only 11 out of 25 Tests for a 44% win record.

Venter, however, believes the Boks showed progression in the 2017 season in which they won seven, lost four and drew two Tests.

Venter took to Twitter after hearing of Coetzee’s departure on Friday.

He said the Boks can take a lot from the lessons learnt and also called on SA Rugby to sit down with Coetzee and ask him for input on how the Springboks can be improved.

Venter's tweets read as follows:

Good thing SA rugby and Allister could come to an agreement which both parties are happy with. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) February 2, 2018

Contrary to popular belief the Boks showed great improvement last year. Won 7. Drew 2. Lost 2 by a point and lost 2 matches badly. This young Bok side was outplayed on only 2 out of 13 matches. With a bit of luck they could have won 11 out of 13. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) February 2, 2018

The point i am trying to make is that this group has real potential. Last year was not wasted. They learnt a lot and if new coaches back this group they could become world beaters. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) February 2, 2018

If the new coaching staff builds on what was good. Changes what did not work this group has the talent to improve on those results by winning those 4 close games and if they lose 2 matches out of 13 make sure they are competetive in those matches. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) February 2, 2018

Reality is. There will be obstackles in their path as Allister pointed out. If they dont heed that advice there will be lots of tears and finger pointing next year this time. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) February 2, 2018

My final plea. All parties. Put your pride away. Sit around the table like sensible rugby men and talk rugby. Ask Allister what he would have done differently. Learn from it. He is a good man and a good coach. All everybody wants is the Boks to be dominant again. Good luck — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) February 2, 2018

Venter is no stranger to letting his views know on Twitter.

Last year, following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort".

Then, after South Africa’s 27-all draw with Australia in Bloemfontein, Venter said he was “really proud” of the Springboks’ effort and called on fans demanding only victories to “stop watching” the team play.

