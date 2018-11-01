NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Van Zyl a 'better fit' to start at No 9, says Rassie

2018-11-01 19:15
Ivan van Zyl
Ivan van Zyl (Gallo)
Related Links

London - With Faf de Klerk not available, Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus has selected Ivan van Zyl at scrumhalf to face England. 

READ: Bok team: No pressure, Warren!

Many pundits believed that Embrose Papier, who warmed the bench for much of the Rugby Championship, would get the run on start against England in De Klerk's absence.

South Africa's regular No 9 is not available as the match falls outside of the international window and his club, Sale Sharks have not released him.

Erasmus explained his thinking after announcing the team that would run out at Twickenham on Saturday. 

"I just think conditions and the tactical way England will play, maybe Ivan is a better fit for the start," Erasmus told reporters.

"Embrose is a more instinctive player which is great on the hard ground, and he'll definitely have an impact on this game.

"But I thought in these conditions and the way we want to play against England it was worth going with Ivan."

The Springboks will also have a reshuffled loose trio for the Test.

It will consist of Warren Whiteley at No 8 and Vermeulen at blindside flank, while captain Siya Kolisi retains his spot on the openside.

This means a return to lock for Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has played mostly in the No 7 jersey so far this year.

South Africa beat England 2-1 when the teams met in June.

Saturday's match at Twickenham kicks off at 17:00 (SA time). 

Teams

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 1 Alec Hepburn 

Substitutes: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bok team: No pressure, Warren!

2018-11-01 17:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Bok skipper apologises after horror tackle ... in 2002! WATCH: Leicester City owner's helicopter crash caught on video Vermeulen set to start at No 7 for Boks Eddie Jones names England side to tackle Springboks Rassie names new-look loose trio for England Test
Former Bok skipper apologises after horror tackle ... in 2002! Eddie Jones names England side to tackle Springboks IAAF gender rules 'killing' next generation - Caster Lions determined to delay Mostert's Gloucester debut WATCH: Kyle Abbott excited to make SA return at Durban Heat

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The winner of the England v Springboks Test at Twickenham on Saturday will be...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 