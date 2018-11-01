Van Zyl a 'better fit' to start at No 9, says Rassie

London - With Faf de Klerk not available, Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus has selected Ivan van Zyl at scrumhalf to face England.

READ: Bok team: No pressure, Warren!

Many pundits believed that Embrose Papier, who warmed the bench for much of the Rugby Championship, would get the run on start against England in De Klerk's absence.

South Africa's regular No 9 is not available as the match falls outside of the international window and his club, Sale Sharks have not released him.

Erasmus explained his thinking after announcing the team that would run out at Twickenham on Saturday.

"I just think conditions and the tactical way England will play, maybe Ivan is a better fit for the start," Erasmus told reporters.

"Embrose is a more instinctive player which is great on the hard ground, and he'll definitely have an impact on this game.

"But I thought in these conditions and the way we want to play against England it was worth going with Ivan."

The Springboks will also have a reshuffled loose trio for the Test.

It will consist of Warren Whiteley at No 8 and Vermeulen at blindside flank, while captain Siya Kolisi retains his spot on the openside.

This means a return to lock for Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has played mostly in the No 7 jersey so far this year.

South Africa beat England 2-1 when the teams met in June.

Saturday's match at Twickenham kicks off at 17:00 (SA time).

Teams

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 1 Alec Hepburn

Substitutes: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen.