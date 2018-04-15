NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Unsavoury associates hold SA Rugby back

2018-04-15 08:45
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Related Links

Simnikiwe Xabanisa

-

Johannesburg - In the build-up to the SA Rugby presidential elections, SuperSport started airing a 15-minute documentary called Saru ’18: Reboot.

Possibly gatvol of being misrepresented by bastard columnists like this one, the short film was SA Rugby (Saru) and its broadcast partner’s attempt to clearly communicate its current position and outline its plans to address its many challenges of late.

Listening to some of the things discussed – an incentivised Springbok contracting system with corporate South Africa as a third party and a draft system for superfluous talent being two of the more eye-catching reforms proposed – one couldn’t help but be sympathetic.

It’s not a feeling that comes easily, given its aversion to transparency, but Saru does sound like it’s being proactive in its efforts to rescue a brand that has taken big hits in recent years, which include an underperforming Bok team, unhealthy finances and affiliates that basically drain their resources.

But then came the elections last Friday, which saw incumbent president Mark Alexander beat his Leopards challenger André May to the post. On the face of it, Saru dodged a bullet in not having to welcome a new president who was one of only two provincial union presidents who refused to sign its transformation objectives document.

Yet Pumas president Hein Mentz – said to be the other half of the provincial union presidents who did not sign the transformation objectives documents – seemed to be a popular addition to the executive committee.

Depending on who you speak to, Mentz comes across as a divisive figure at Saru, loved by the smaller unions and barely tolerated by the bigger ones.

This week, a fellow Saru official described him as “the spiritual leader of the right-wing backlash in rugby to the new South Africa, an opponent of introducing women to rugby”.

Another described his influence among the smaller unions thus: “He comes to meetings prepared, asks very good questions and handles himself well in a debate. What the smaller unions have done is decide to make him bat for all of them.”

But to the man on the street, Mentz – the father of former Springbok Henno and his former Blitzbok brother MJ – is best remembered for his spirited defence of the Pumas’ decision to play convicted murderer Gert van Schalkwyk while he was awaiting a decision related to his appeal of the guilty verdict for being one of the Waterkloof Four, who beat a homeless man to death while they were still at school in 2001.

Mentz’s defence at the time was: “He already served part of his sentence and we are in no position to judge him. He needs to find work and we will see if he is good enough.”

As statements go, it sounds pretty objective, if not downright neighbourly, but, at this juncture, I should probably make a declaration.

When I enrolled at Dale College in 1991, it was a year after four pupils, who called themselves the Joubert K****r Bashing Society, had similarly clubbed a vagrant they found on the school fields to death with cricket bats and hockey sticks.

Something like that stays with you for life, and no amount of intellectualising and fake even-handedness can absolve Mentz of the fact that he had no problem giving a hand to a murderer who clearly did not regret what was, for all intents and purposes, a race-fuelled crime.

Forget that nothing was done at the time, quite how he could have white-washed his reputation enough to be a welcome member of Saru’s executive committee is an indictment on its leadership, who will need to draw a line in the sand one day about whether they see a problem with being associated with unsavoury characters.

Mentz isn’t the only questionable character in tow – Border Bulldogs president Phumlani Mkolo runs the soon-to-be liquidated union while he is out on bail for fraud relating to the misuse of millions earmarked for Nelson Mandela’s memorial services and funeral in 2013.

Saru may be bemused about where it fits into all of this, but if its ambitious changes are to take a meaningful hold, it needs to weed out the undesirable characters who overpopulate its space.

sports@citypress.co.za

Follow me on Twitter @Simxabanisa

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 9

2018-04-14 19:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks through to semi-finals, Fiji lie in wait Blitzboks dominant in Australia as real test awaits Bulls run riot against Sharks at Kings Park Simbine: There was NO WAY Blake was going to beat me Shock as Blitzboks fail to medal at Commonwealth Games
Keith Andrews chats to Sport24 Lions coach to join Bok coaching team Wrestler Erasmus wins gold for Team SA Tipsters: All jittery over Man City! Horror Commonwealth Games for SA hockey

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, DHL Newlands 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 