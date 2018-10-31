NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Twickers: Eben, Duane are Bok ‘standalones’

2018-10-31 13:06
Duane Vermeulen (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - Why, as a South African, wouldn’t you want “win over England at Twickenham” prominently placed on your CV?

It is, after all, what Lord’s is to cricket in many ways: there is little objection to its branding as the home of rugby union and it markets itself as the biggest dedicated rugby stadium in the world, with its capacity of some 82 000.

The place oozes history, despite its plethora of modernisations/expansions over the years, and first hosted an international four years before the First World War, when Wales tackled the English in 1910.

Throw in the fact that any significant sporting triumph over England goes down especially agreeably among South Africans and you can see why getting one over the host nation at their “Twickers” stronghold, in an affluent area of southwest London, is deemed a special occurrence.

It would also be a satisfying, heartening box to tick, mentally, for Rassie Erasmus’s current crop of Springboks, gearing up for the challenge there in a European tour opener on Saturday, with longer-term thinking - the similarly strenuous demands of Japan-hosted World Cup 2019 - in mind.

Interestingly, then, despite the Boks’ extremely bright recent record at the illustrious temple, with victories in five of the last six bilateral clashes there, notably few of their present squad can claim to have been part of one.

Of the tourists’ starting XV likely to be chosen for this weekend, only seasoned, heavyweight pack members Eben Etzebeth and Duane Vermeulen - twice each - know what it is like to engineer triumph over England at Twickenham.

The absence from this particular end-of-year venture of a certain Tendai Mtawarira - he of 107 caps - through injury robs these Boks of easily their premier “been there, done that” figure in terms of both appearances and wins at the venue.

Sharks favourite “Beast” has played six Tests at Twickenham - including four against England, with three victories.

He certainly goes back the furthest in Twickenham playing history of all Boks who could be said to be part, right now, of Erasmus’s plans: his first success was that memorable, record 42-6 win in 2008, almost exactly 10 years ago when he was a relatively raw 23-year-old.

Mtawarira’s other Tests at the ground were against Wales (win, quarter-final) and New Zealand (loss, semi-final) at the 2015 UK-staged World Cup.

The Boks played two other matches in London at that World Cup, a group game against the United States and bronze playoff against Argentina, but remember that both were at the Olympic Stadium.

So without his presence, the anticipated Bok XV for Saturday - to be revealed on Thursday - is likely to have in Etzebeth and Vermeulen the only members who can previously claim the English scalp in their own den.

The pair started the 2014 Test at the ground (31-28 Bok victory) and 2012 (16-15).

Several of the other current Bok squad members have one prior experience of tackling England at Twickenham, but all of them in the reasonably galling last match, when the hosts comfortably won 37-21 in 2016 to snap the sequence of five SA triumphs on the trot there between 2006 and 2014.

Into that category fall Warren Whiteley, Lood de Jager, Vincent Koch, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff and Franco Mostert.

Fullback Le Roux played in the 2014 Twickenham win while another overseas-based player in present plans, loose forward Francois Louw, the 2012 one, but both are expected to be ruled out of consideration for this Saturday as the Test falls outside the designated window period.

Men like the expected midfield pairing of De Allende and Jesse Kriel, flyhalf Handre Pollard and tighthead prop Frans Malherbe have not yet had the luxury of helping knock over England at Twickenham, though they do sport Test experience of the intimidating cauldron through their activities there against other opponents at RWC 2015.   

But South Africa should also be showing off for the first time this Saturday, to the generally knowledgeable Twickers faithful, several of their key, emerging figures intended to power their World Cup charge next year ... names like Malcolm Marx, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Damian Willemse and S’bu Nkosi.

Victorious first appearances by such customers at the famous stadium would only speed up their development further.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    springboks  |  duane vermeulen  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Franco Mostert's Gloucester debut on hold

2018-10-31 13:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PIC: Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith gets engaged Shortlist revealed for IRP Try of the Year Rassie on why he excluded the 'warthog' from Bok squad Gooch names legendary SA batsman in best-ever XI Proteas get Aussie tour off to worst possible start
Twickers: Eben, Duane are Bok ‘standalones’ WATCH: Faf in stitches at George Bailey's bizarre stance Franco Mostert's Gloucester debut on hold Stormers coach linked to PRO14 job Proteas get Aussie tour off to worst possible start

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The winner of the England v Springboks Test at Twickenham on Saturday will be...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 