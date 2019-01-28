NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Top Boks reluctant to sign new deals - report

2019-01-28 12:03
SA Rugby logo (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Several of the country's top rugby players are reportedly refusing to extend their franchise contracts before SA Rugby makes an announcement regarding the contract structure of Springboks.

Most of the top Boks' dual contracts with their franchises and SA Rugby expire after this year's Rugby World Cup, and according to Netwerk24, the players want clarity regarding the governing body's intentions for future remuneration.

This comes after news broke in October last year that SA Rugby was planning on scrapping Springbok contracts, with players to earn bigger Test match fees instead.

The report on the Afrikaans website added that one franchise indicated that most of their top Springboks would head abroad if SA Rugby was to scrap Springbok contracts. It added that the players want long-term financial security instead of match fees.

Springbok players currently do earn match fees but the number would significantly increase to anything between R250 000 and R400 000 per Test if SA Rugby adopts this new policy.

If SA Rugby adopts this new policy from the 2020 season, there would no longer be joint contracts for certain players, which currently sees SA Rugby paying 70% and a provincial union 30%.

It is believed that that players with joint contracts currently earn an average of R3.7 million just from SA Rugby, who spend around R60 million a year on 16 players.

READ the full story on Netwerk24
 

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How blue Proteas can get back in the pink Top Boks reluctant to sign new deals - report Treu to replace Smal as WP director of rugby? Springbok, Stormers star in high demand abroad Proteas pulverised by Pakistan in Pink Day ODI
Fiji, USA dominate NZ Sevens Dream Team Blitzboks paired with hosts for Sydney Sevens Treu to replace Smal as WP director of rugby? Djokovic motivated to match Federer's 20 Nadal takes positives out of Australian Open defeat

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 