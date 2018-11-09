NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Top 10 must-read France v Springbok articles

2018-11-09 20:22
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Cape Town - France and the Springboks will do battle at the Stade de France on Saturday in what promises to be a hard-fought encounter.

Kick-off is at 22:05 SA time.

The Boks are coming off a narrow 12-11 defeat to England at Twickenham last weekend, as well as the Rugby Championship, while France haven't played since being white-washed 3-0 in the Test series in New Zealand in June.

Missed any of the build-up to the match?

Fear not!

Below the Top 10 articles you have to read:

1. Pollard closing in on Naas' Springbok mark

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is fast closing in on the 300-Test point mark - and Naas Botha's total points mark for South Africa.

2. Sixteen stats and facts: France v Springboks

Sixteen stats and facts ahead of the Springboks' end of year tour Test against France in Paris.

3. Du Toit 'basically a loose forward packing down at lock'

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the versatility of Pieter-Steph du Toit is a vital asset for his side.

4. France, Springboks head to Paris with eyes on Japan

A one-off Test is always important but when France and South Africa line up in Paris, winning will not be the only item on the agenda.

5. Rassie: Willemse will get another Bok chance soon

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that Damian Willemse will definitely get another Springbok opportunity soon.

6. Rassie: We didn't want to risk picking Eben Etzebeth

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has explained the decision not to risk Eben Etzebeth for Saturday's clash against France.

7. Boks: Rassie goes for guile over grunt

The Boks seem intent on using methods to subdue France on Saturday that don’t necessarily have ‘trample’ as a pivotal feature, says Rob Houwing.

8. Rassie rushes back 6 overseas Boks for France Test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team for their Test against France in Paris.

9. France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test

Montpellier No 8 Louis Picamoles, who weighs in around 115kg and stands 1.92m tall, has been named in France's starting line-up to take on South Africa in Paris.

10. Boks favourites to edge France in Paris - bookies

The Springboks are favourites to edge France in Saturday's clash in Paris, according to local bookmakers.

Players to watch:

For France: One player who will need little motivation for the home side is Louis Picamoles. The behemoth number eight is a superb ball carrier and will be determined to get his side over the advantage line with some barnstorming runs. However, the 32-year-old's game is not just about brute force as he also has some subtleties in his armoury and his ability to offload in the tackle makes him particularly dangerous.

For South Africa: After delivering one of his worst performances in a green and gold jersey, in last weekend's loss to England, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx can consider himself fortunate to be in the starting line-up for this encounter. At his best, Marx is one of the world's best players and his nomination for the World Rugby Player of the Year award is testament to that. His ball carrying and prowess at the breakdown is excellent but in that Test against England his lineout throw-ins were poor and one of the main reasons for the Boks' defeat. He will be determined to improve in that department against France.

Head-to-head: The battle between the two flyhalves is always important and both France's Camille Lopez and Handre Pollard of the Springboks will be determined to prove their worth to their respective sides, albeit for different reasons. Lopez is a man on a mission. He makes his return to the Test arena after an 18-month break due to a serious ankle injury and will be keen to repay the faith shown in him by his coach. Meanwhile, Pollard will be keen to deliver an improved performance after offering little on attack against England and missed a vital penalty late on in that clash. Both pivots will be expected to dictate the pace of the game and lead the way in the playmaking department.

Previous results:

2018: South Africa won 18-17 in Paris

2017: South Africa won 35-12 in Johannesburg

2017: South Africa won 37-15 in Durban

2017: South Africa won 37-14 in Pretoria

2013: South Africa won 19-10 in Paris

2010: South Africa won 42-17 in Cape Town

2009: France won 20-13 in Toulouse

2006: France won 36-26 in Cape Town

Teams:

France

15 Maxime Medard, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Arthur Iturria, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3 Cedate Gomes Sa, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot 

Substitutes: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Rabah Slimani, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Mathieu Babillot, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Gael Fickou

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe


Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
