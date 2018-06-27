NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Swys: No doubt Rassie is on the right track

2018-06-27 09:28
Rassie Erasmus (left) and Swys de Bruin (Gallo).
Cape Town - The Springboks are on the right track under the guidance of head coach Rassie Erasmus.

That is the view of Lions coach Swys de Bruin, who assisted the Boks this past month as an attack consultant.

After losing their opening Test of the year 22-20 to Wales in Washington DC, Erasmus’ men rebounded to beat England 2-1 in a home series.

De Bruin told Netwerk24 that he was impressed by what he saw of the Boks during the past month.

“For me there’s no doubt that Rassie’s on the right track. You can clearly see the focus to be ready for the World Cup and that’s why new combinations are being tested. That’s how things are done.”

De Bruin added that he was impressed by the work ethic at the Springboks.

He did, however, not reveal whether he would be involved with the Boks later in the year.

De Bruin has now shifted his attention back to his Lions team in Super Rugby.

They are preparing for a clash against the Sharks in Durban this Saturday.

The Lions currently top the South African Conference, having won eight of their 13 games.

Read more on:    lions  |  springboks  |  super rugby  |  swys de bruin  |  rugby
