NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Strauss could return to Bok rugby

2018-04-24 21:48
Adriaan Strauss (Gallo)
Related Links

Brenden Nel - SuperSport.com

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss has given the strongest indication that he is set to return to international rugby after he confirmed he may reverse his decision if it was in the best interests of the national team.

Strauss retired at the end of 2016 when many thought he could still play on in the international arena. But his decision, brought on partly by a back injury that needed surgery and partly by the desire to let younger hookers like Malcolm Marx have a decent run in the Springbok jersey may well be rescinded if Rassie Erasmus looks to have the former captain back.

Already there have been reports that Erasmus has Strauss in his plans, and wants the hooker as a back-up to Marx, especially with Bongi Mbonambi still out and no real other contender at the moment for the back-up position.

According to SuperSport.com, Strauss, who admits he is enjoying his rugby at the moment with the Bulls and is in fine form, may well answer if Erasmus comes knocking.

"To be honest with you I am enjoying every single minute, I don’t know how long I am still going to play for, especially in the last few years you enjoy every single second that you get and I am just focussing on every training session I get and every game that I get to play. With the Highlanders this weekend there is not a lot of space for anything else to think about right now," he tried to sidestep the question when asked about it after a training session at Loftus Versfeld this week.

But when pressed on the matter, Strauss did admit that if he was wanted and could contribute, he would take the time to review his decision.

"It was a big decision and I took it very seriously and I took it seriously when I decided to retire at the end of that year. So, to come back is just as big a decision and it is something that you do just to do it.

"I want to contribute any way that I can and if it is possible it is definitely something to look at but to me it must be worth it. I must be able to contribute to SA Rugby and the team and I must be able to contribute. Like I said it wasn’t an easy decision to retire and it wouldn’t be an easy one to return, if I have the opportunity."

The Bok hooker has been enjoying the "twilight" of his career at the moment and is arguably in the best physical shape of his life, and it shows as he keeps on extending his record as the most-capped Super Rugby player and keeps on scoring tries.

"We've really been working hard, it started in the pre-season already and I’m enjoying rugby again, I can really play with a smile on my face. I’m enjoying the guys around me and next to me and I’m enjoying the game,” Strauss adds pointing to the six months he took off last year to overcome the back operation and focus on taking a break from the game.

"The most important thing was the break last year. I really had the opportunity to work on my body and spend a couple of months before the pre-season started here and had a pre-season. Dropped a couple of kilograms and after the back operation knew I had to lose a couple of kilograms to keep up and spare my back as well. That helped wonders and also the mental break from the game."

Asked about his try-scoring abilities - which included a hat-trick against the Stormers a few weeks back, Strauss laughs and writes it off to teamwork.

"It’s quite lucky, just at the right place at the right time and the forwards are really working hard. The maul is an area that we want to do better at and we want to fix and it is always something to work on but it is definitely improving."

But he does credit the Bulls preparation as part of his incredible return to form.

"I think preparation is key. It has been amazing, the pre-season was good and the vision was good. Everyone is working towards a goal and we knew it might take some time but everyone is hammering it out every single week, working hard to get there and also confidence. There is a lot of confidence in this squad at the moment."

Strauss may be an outside chance for the Bok back-up position at the moment, but in the form he is currently in, it is understandable that the Bok coach would be looking at him once again.

Read full story on the SuperSport.com website

Read more on:    bulls  |  springboks  |  super rugby  |  adriaan strauss  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Habana's stellar career in numbers

2018-04-24 19:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby is dead - RIP Fans have spoken: 10 reasons Super Rugby is dead Bok legend Habana announces retirement Bulls lay complaint against Rebels Bite gets Bulls' Schoeman a 6-week ban
Bok legend Habana announces retirement Decisive action needed after soccer violence Fans have spoken: 10 reasons Super Rugby is dead 2 SA referees on Sevens World Cup panel Root backs plans for 100-ball format

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 