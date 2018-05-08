NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Stransky: Boks to win England series 2-1

2018-05-08 12:24
Joel Stransky (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Legendary former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky believes the Boks will beat England in next month’s three-Test series in South Africa.

The Boks endured a torrid two years under the coaching tutelage of Allister Coetzee, winning just 11 of 25 Tests.

They are currently ranked sixth on the official World Rugby rankings but more is expected of the side under new coach Rassie Erasmus.

Stransky, who is famous for kicking the winning drop goal in the 1995 World Cup final against New Zealand, told the Mirror in England that the series will be “huge” the Springboks.

“South Africa will feel that home ground advantage is big. The fact it’s the end of the northern hemisphere season and England players will be tired is another consideration - as are their injuries.”

Eddie Jones' England will be without captain Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes, George Kruis, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Nathan Hughes and Sam Underhill, while Billy Vunipola also remains a doubt.

“All that paints a picture where you’d think the Springboks should be feeling relatively confident,” Stransky added.

“England-South Africa is not a fixture you can just pitch up to expecting to win. It doesn’t matter from what low base the Boks come, there is a lot of pride and history behind them. And at home they don’t capitulate. I take South Africa to win the series 2-1.”

The first Test between South Africa and England is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  joel stransky  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chiefs coach: Hard to see SA teams leaving Super Rugby

2018-05-08 12:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kiwi scribe: Super Rugby refs allow players to cheat Pieter-Steph looks pure Bok starter Millions in Europe a temptation, Lions boss admits Louw’s Bok credentials soar after Newlands derby Red-hot Stormers, Sharks given no title chance by bookies
WATCH: Du Preez scores Super Rugby try of the week New twist in SA soccer turmoil SA Rugby shows transformation improvement - report Du Preez hails 'best Sharks performance in years' Kirsten: Aussies will be ready to compete at CWC

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 