Stransky: Boks to win England series 2-1

Cape Town - Legendary former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky believes the Boks will beat England in next month’s three-Test series in South Africa.

The Boks endured a torrid two years under the coaching tutelage of Allister Coetzee, winning just 11 of 25 Tests.

They are currently ranked sixth on the official World Rugby rankings but more is expected of the side under new coach Rassie Erasmus.

Stransky, who is famous for kicking the winning drop goal in the 1995 World Cup final against New Zealand, told the Mirror in England that the series will be “huge” the Springboks.

“South Africa will feel that home ground advantage is big. The fact it’s the end of the northern hemisphere season and England players will be tired is another consideration - as are their injuries.”

Eddie Jones' England will be without captain Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes, George Kruis, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Nathan Hughes and Sam Underhill, while Billy Vunipola also remains a doubt.

“All that paints a picture where you’d think the Springboks should be feeling relatively confident,” Stransky added.



“England-South Africa is not a fixture you can just pitch up to expecting to win. It doesn’t matter from what low base the Boks come, there is a lot of pride and history behind them. And at home they don’t capitulate. I take South Africa to win the series 2-1.”

The first Test between South Africa and England is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).