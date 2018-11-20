NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Stick: Boks have adapted well to challenging conditions

2018-11-20 19:56
Mzwandile Stick (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Assistant Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick has commended the Bok squad for the manner in which they’ve adjusted to the very different and challenging conditions so far during their 2018 Outgoing Tour to the United Kingdom and Europe.

READ: Wales legend picks XV who can topple Boks

The Springboks finish their end of the year tour on Saturday when they play Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The match is South Africa’s fourth tour game and kicks off at 19:20 (SA time).

The South Africans opened their tour three weeks ago with an agonising one-point loss to England at Twickenham in London, but Siya Kolisi and his team mates bounced back to win their next two games against France in Paris and Scotland in Edinburgh respectively.

Stick said it is pleasing to see how the SA tourists have adapted to the challenging northern hemisphere conditions, where the playing conditions are mostly wet and slippery.

“I must be honest and give credit to our players for the way they’ve adjusted to the conditions on tour in Europe. They work extremely hard to be well-prepared and I think that is showing in our play at the moment,” according to Stick.

He is also happy with the overall growth of the current squad of players as a Bok group.

“We started a bit slow in June when we played against England and we knew that we have to give opportunities to players and let them play together as we increase the depth of our squad.

“In that respect, we’ve seen a lot of progress and improvement in our squad, especially if you take into account that we’ve a number plenty of chances to players since June as we try and increase our depth for the World Cup”

According to Stick, Wales will be a very difficult side to confront on Saturday.

“They have a number of good performances and wins behind them during this month so we know it’s going to be very tough. Wales have a well-balanced team – there are good on attack strong on defence and also have an impressive kicking game. However, we want to finish the tour on a positive note so we will give it our best effort,” said Stick.

Read more on:    springboks  |  mzwandile stick  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Injured Ashton ruled out of Wallaby clash

2018-11-20 18:53

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
HUGE pay day for AB at Pakistan Super League draft Gatland wants to avoid ONE topic ahead of Bok Test Boks v Wales: THAT bogey analysed 'Public enemy No 1' Faf is the Aussie conqueror Faf available, but Boks to give Papier another run
Rassie: 2019 Rugby World Cup is wide open 'Public enemy No 1' Faf is the Aussie conqueror Baxter to experiment with starting XI against Paraguay Wales Test: The Boks pressing for starts Macau GP horror-smash teen recovering after operation

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 