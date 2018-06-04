NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Steyn, Bismarck out of first England Test

2018-06-04 20:47
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links
  Video

WATCH: Springbok 2018 jersey revealed

2018-06-04 17:47

The new ASICS Springbok jersey, developed out of years of technical expertise will carry our heroes into the future.

Johannesburg - France-based South Africans Bismarck du Plessis and Francois Steyn will not play in the first Test against England as they have missed squad training, coach Rassie Erasmus said Monday.

He said they will be considered for the other two internationals as England seek to win a series in South Africa for the first time at the sixth attempt.

Inside centre Steyn and hooker Du Plessis were part of the Montpellier team beaten by Castres last Saturday in the French Top 14 final and have not arrived in South Africa.

"They (Francois and Bismarck) will not be considered for action this week," Erasmus told reporters, referring to the first Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg Saturday.

"It would not be fair on them as they have not trained with the other guys and it would not be fair on the guys who have been part of the squad up to now."

With Steyn out of contention, Damian de Allende is set to start at inside centre, with Lukhanyo Am his probable midfield partner.

The absence of Du Plessis leaves Bongi Mbonambi, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Akker van der Merwe as the hooker options for Erasmus.

Mbonambi was the understudy last season to Malcolm Marx, who has been sidelined for the England series by injury.

Experienced Ralepelle started in a 22-20 loss to Wales in Washington last Saturday and Van der Merwe won his first cap off the bench.

After Johannesburg, South Africa play England at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 16 and at Newlands in Cape Town on June 23.

The Springboks have won three and drawn two of the five previous series against England in South Africa, winning eight Tests and losing two.

In the weekly World Rugby rankings released Monday, England remained third and South Africa fell one place to seventh.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Voice of NZ rugby honoured on eve of 300th Test

2018-06-04 17:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Springboks v Wales Just ONE ‘US Bok’ to start in Jo’burg? Serena hands Sharapova victory with shock withdrawal Springboks v Wales a flop at the turnstiles Rassie's Bok reign off to horror start in Washington
Judge Boks after England series! Why we should be aiming for equal pay in cricket Div preparing Zimbabwe for World Cup charge Rhule to ditch Stormers for France - report 'Arrogant' Luther Singh comes under fire in Bafana loss

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Springbok 2018 jersey revealed
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 