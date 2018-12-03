Star Bok wing hopes to inspire youngsters

Johannesburg - Former University of Johannesburg star
Aphiwe Dyantyi hopes his meteoric rise to stardom will provide inspiration for
young rugby players coming through the ranks to follow in his footsteps.
The 24-year-old wing shot to prominence this year with
a series of stunning performances for the Springboks, culminating in him being
named the Breakthrough Player of the Year at the World Rugby awards gala function
in Monaco last Sunday.
Remarkably, just a few years ago he practically gave
up rugby altogether.
After making his mark with UJ in the Varsity Cup last
year, Dyantyi’s career has blossomed. He made his international debut this year
and has scored six tries in 13 Tests.
The talented player, though, has kept his feet on the
ground, knowing that he needs to be an example to others.
“I just want to keep on challenging myself to keep on
improving and hopefully make a difference for our country,” he said following
the award announcement at the weekend.
“But equally, I want to make an impact on someone
else’s life, someone who will see my story as an inspiration to do something
great out there. That is my ultimate goal.”
He described his year as “more than a roller-coaster”,
a scenario he has been accustomed to dealing with during his career.
After starring in the age-group ranks during his
schooldays at Dale College in King William’s Town, Dyantyi failed to make the
grade in the open division and his interest in the game waned somewhat.
His focus turned to academics when he attended UJ in
2012, but thankfully he was spotted by the varsity coaches when helping out in
a “koshuis”, or residence, league match.
Firm guidance from then UJ U19 coach Mac Masina and
first team mentor Werner Janse van Rensburg saw Dyantyi’s interest in the game
revived, providing the catalyst for his success at the highest level.
Dyantyi has not forgotten those who helped him.
“I’ve been truly blessed in so many ways with the
people around me who have helped me in the last few years - it’s really
amazing,” he said.
“Being part of the Springboks, representing our
country - it doesn’t get any better. I’m very honoured as I never imagined I
would ever be the one sitting here receiving an award such as this.”
He said he had always watched other players receiving
awards and never thought he would be in line for such an accolade.
“Even now it’s still difficult to believe and I was
honoured just to be a nominee for the award.”
Dyantyi said he saw some of the challenges during his
career as something he needed to embrace.
“I see it as a journey for any young player and sport
allows you the chance to express yourself.
“My aim when I go out onto the field is to enjoy
myself and make sure I try to play with a smile on my face.”
Last month, Dyantyi was honoured at the annual UJ
sports awards gala function when he was named the varsity’s Club Sportsperson
of the Year.