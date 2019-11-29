NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks will have a new coach by Christmas

2019-11-29 12:01
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus' successor as Springbok coach will - hopefully - be named by the end of the year.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed that the new Springbok coach's identity will be revealed before the organisation closes for the festive period.

Rugby World Cup 2019 winning coach, Erasmus, two years into his six-year contract, will still be employed at SA Rugby, but in a Director of Rugby capacity.

Erasmus joined a host of international coaches in quitting their coaching responsibilities after the World Cup wrapped up in Japan. Those to step down included, among others, Joe Schmidt (Ireland), Steve Hansen (New Zealand), Michael Cheika (Australia), Conor O'Shea (Italy), Warren Gatland (Wales) and Jacques Brunel (France).

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Super Rugby on Thursday, Alexander said the appointment of the new Springbok coach will be made within the next month.

"We want the new coach in place by the end of year. We of course want there to be continuity in the job. We want to start 2020 with the new coach in place."

Alexander also revealed that Erasmus will play a key role in the identification and selection process of his successor.

"We’re just waiting for the coach's report and then Rassie Erasmus will come to us with a proposal which we’ll take to the executive and then take to the general council for approval," Alexander explained.

The two frontrunners for the vacant position are reported to be current Springbok defence guru Jacques Nienaber and former Kings coach Deon Davids.

Whoever does succeed Erasmus will be the 14th Springbok coach since readmission in 1992.

The 13 previous coaches were (with victory %): John Williams (20%), Ian McIntosh (33%), Kitch Christie (100%), Andre Markgraaff (61%), Carel du Plessis (37%), Nick Mallett (71%), Harry Viljoen (53%), Rudolf Straeuli (52%), Jake White (67%), Peter de Villiers (62%), Allister Coetzee (47%) and Rassie Erasmus (65%)

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    springboks  |  garrin lambley  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Eben Etzebeth touches down in Toulon To the rescue: Sport24 steps in to pick Proteas Test XI PICTURE | Stormers unveil new-look Super Rugby jerseys Sharks' Bosch to start at 10 for Barbarians Bok legend Steyn to add injection of pedigree at new-look Bulls
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 