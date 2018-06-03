NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks v Wales a flop at the turnstiles

2018-06-03 14:24
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Those who panned the idea of scheduling the out-of-Test-window clash between the Springboks and Wales in Washington DC on Saturday were left feeling justified after fan attendance figures were confirmed.

With rugby worldwide struggling for support in the stands - and on TV - as a litany of cost and refereeing issues, among others, blight the game, it became clear from well before kick-off that the latest sojourn into US territory was a disaster waiting to happen.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, taking charge of his first Test after replacing Allister Coetzee earlier this year, was even on record as saying the one-off clash was "all about the money".

In an ideal world, Wales and South Africa would have named 23-man teams loaded with star players; the marketing gurus would have had the faces of Leigh Halfpenny and Siya Kolisi plastered on billboards across the USA's capital and the Robert F Kennedy Stadium would have been packed to the rafters.

Instead, we got shadow XVs, a game that barely registered in the sporting consciousness of the US public and a half-empty stadium filled mainly by ex-pats.

According to reports, World Rugby had to pitch in with a financial rescue package to bail out the organisers of the match after it failed to hit the break-even target of 27 000 spectators through the turnstiles.

The official attendance was 21 357, according to the Wales Online website - less than HALF the stadium's 45 596 capacity.

Quite what SA Rugby's share of the revenue will be, remains to be seen.

Despite a dramatic finale, the first half in particular was one of the worst played in recent memory - by the Springboks in particular - and was dominated by poor handling and a mind-numbing amount of reset scrums, as Wales recorded their third consecutive win over South Africa 22-20.

Talking the game to a new audience should be applauded, but there was an unsatisfactory feel to the whole occasion.

