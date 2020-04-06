Springboks v Scotland Tests likely to be postponed, not cancelled

The Springboks' July Tests against Scotland are likely to be postponed - and not cancelled - due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rapport newspaper indicated on Sunday that income generated from the television rights is too much to give up and SA Rugby will do all it can to see the matches take place.

The report added that the governing body would also go to great efforts to ensure that Newlands gets its "farewell Test" before WP Rugby moves to Cape Town Stadium next year.

The first Test against Scotland was scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town on 4 July and the second at Kings Park in Durban on 11 July.

The Afrikaans publication added that there was "less than 10% chance" for the series to be played in July.

The Boks are also scheduled to play Georgia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 18 July and it's still unclear whether this match will go ahead or be rescheduled.

Should the Scotland Tests be rescheduled as predicted, the new dates remain unclear.

The Springboks' six Rugby Championship matches are scheduled between 8 August and 26 September, while they are due to face Italy (7 November), Ireland (14 November), France (21 November) and Wales (28 November) on their year-end European tour.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff