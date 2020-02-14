NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks v Saracens unlikely to happen - report

2020-02-14 13:38
Saracens
Saracens (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The reported match between the Springboks and English club Saracens looks unlikely to go ahead.

A report late last month indicated that Saracens were eyeing a match against the world champions in London next year.

Saracens were recently relegated from the English Premiership for breaching the tournament's salary cap and are eyeing matches against top international teams to keep their array of international stars busy.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the clash is unlikely to take place because SA Rugby "does not want to associate the Boks with what has become a tarnished sporting brand".

The report added that Saracens were still hopeful of arranging a match against South African Super Rugby side the Stormers and Sharks.

Late last month, the UK-based The Times reported that discussions for Saracens to face Tier 1 Test nations were going "encouragingly well", with matches against the Springboks, Barbarians and Super Rugby teams in the pipeline.

Saracens played a midweek fixture against the Springboks at Wembley in 2009, when they famously fought back from 18-6 down to win 24-23.

Saracens won the Premiership as well as the European Champions Cup last season before the salary cap scandal thrust the club into disarray.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Read more on:    saracens  |  springboks  |  rugby

 

