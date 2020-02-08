NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks to join Six Nations - report

2020-02-08 15:44
Rugby World Cup, Springboks
Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup champions (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks' days in the Rugby Championship could be numbered, with a report linking the world champions with a move to the northern hemisphere's Six Nations after the next World Cup.

According to Mail Online website, negotiations have been going on behind the scenes for some time, with one source telling the British publication that "things are falling nicely into place."

The report added that the Six Nations would then become a seven-team event in 2024 instead of South Africa replacing the hapless Italy.

The benefits of the potential South African move north include an improved TV deal, easier travelling demands on players and similar kick-off times.

The Springboks leaving the Rugby Championship could pave the way for Japan and/or a Pacific Islands nation to join the fray.

The Boks have participated in the Rugby Championship since 1996, when it was known as the Tri-Nations, and have won the event four times.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

