NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks to host Scotland, Georgia in 2020

2019-11-20 14:12
Rugby World Cup, Springboks
Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup champions (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks will play Scotland and Georgia in home Tests in July 2020, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

The world champions will play two Tests against the Scots - on July 4 and 11 - before facing Georgia the following weekend on July 18.

The venues and kick-off times will be announced at a later stage, SA Rugby said via a press statement.

It will be Scotland's first visit to South Africa since June 2014, when they were thumped 55-6 by the Boks in Port Elizabeth.

Overall, the Springboks have won 22 Tests against Scotland and lost five.

South Africa and Georgia have met only once before - at the 2003 Rugby World Cup when the Boks won 46-19 in Sydney.

The Springboks currently top the World Rugby rankings, while Scotland are ninth and Georgia 14th.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Read more on:    georgia  |  springboks  |  scotland  |  rwc 2019  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks denied RWC final ‘replay’ in 2020 PICTURE: The Pollards bid farewell to Pretoria FEEL GOOD | Kolisi invites schoolboy who cried in appreciation over signed boots to awards night Faf pokes fun at English club team-mate 3 Boks in Barbarians starting XV to face Brazil
Springboks to host Scotland, Georgia in 2020 1995 Bok assistant coach: 2019 RWC win for whole of SA Dobson on resting Kolisi: I'd be guided by him Tottenham appoint Jose Mourinho as head coach All Blacks left it too late to sign me - Rennie

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 