Springboks ready to face Welsh challenge

Cape Town - The Springboks brace themselves for a tough challenge from Wales when the two sides meet on Saturday at the famous RFK Stadium in Washington, according to captain Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The match in the USA capital is the opening Test match of the international season for the South Africans, who face England in three Tests from next weekend.

Lock forward Du Toit leads a SA side containing seven new caps in the starting line-up while there are six more uncapped players on the bench.

The game is also the debut Test match in charge for Rassie Erasmus, the Director of Rugby at SA Rugby.

Du Toit said he and his team-mates are looking forward to the Welsh challenge on neutral territory in Washington, and added that the captaincy role came as a big surprise to him.

"It's just an amazing feeling and experience to lead the Springboks, it is something you dream of as a kid but cannot explain when it actually happens. I am just thankful to the coach for his trust in me and hopefully I can do a good job on Saturday for him and the team," said Du Toit.

"We have an exciting group of players here in America and a lot of them will make their debut for the Springboks. I see it as a great positive that so many are getting an opportunity to play Test rugby and I am especially pleased for the debutants, because it's really something special to play for the Springboks."

Saturday's match starts at 23:00 SA time.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

Wales

15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (captain), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes