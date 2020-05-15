NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks' July series against Scotland and historic Georgia Test postponed

2020-05-15 08:16
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Rugby fans received yet another blow on Friday when it was confirmed that there will be no July internationals played around the world.

The programme of internationals during the 2020 window has been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives, World Rugby has announced.

The travel and quarantine restrictions that currently apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

As a direct result, the Springboks' two Tests against Scotland, as well as their historic Test against Georgia, have been postponed.

The Springboks were scheduled to play Scotland in Cape Town (on 4 July at Newlands) and Durban (11 July at Kings Park), while the first-ever match between the Springboks and Georgia on South African soil, was pencilled in for Port Elizabeth (18 July at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium).

Other series' postponed include the Wallabies against Ireland and the All Blacks' Tests against Wales.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

        

springboks  |  lockdown  |  rugby  |  coronavirus

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
