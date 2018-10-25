NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks get 5-year sponsorship boost

2018-10-25 10:15
Siya Kolisi (Supplied)
Siya Kolisi (Supplied)
Cape Town - SA Rugby announced on Thursday that it was renewing its partnership with top sports performance brand, ASICS, for a further five years.

The new agreement - which will make the relationship a decade-long one at the end of 2024 - will incorporate landmark rugby events such as the visit of the British & Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021 and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“ASCIS is a byword for cutting-edge technical sportswear and in our partnership to date we have come to know how meticulous they are about the quality of high performance footwear and clothing,” said SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux.

“That is critical for a sports organisation that is always seeking for ways to improve performance and extending our current arrangement was an easy decision.”

SA Rugby and ASICS first teamed up in 2014 when the high-profile brand became the official apparel  and footwear supplier to South Africa’s national ruby teams.

“This is obviously an extremely important period for our game, so we are very happy to go into it with the backing of ASICS once again,” said Roux.

“Our goal is to get the Springboks back to the summit of world rugby and together with ASICS’ help on and off the pitch, we believe we will achieve that.”

Alistair Cameron, President and CEO of ASICS Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “With South African rugby becoming a key emerging market, the partnership with SA Rugby is a chance for us to further expand brand awareness and exposure within the South African market, whilst continuing to support the Springboks in their quest to become the number one rugby side in the world.”

ASICS will provide playing apparel and footwear to all national teams including the Springboks, Springbok Sevens team, Junior Springboks and all the national women’s teams.

