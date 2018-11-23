Springboks brace for tough, improved Welsh side

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes it will an entirely different and indeed much stronger Welsh side that the Springboks will face on Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in what will be their last Test of their 2018 end of year tour to the United Kingdom and Europe.

The two sides kick off at 19:20 (SA time) and the match will be televised live on SuperSport 1.

Wales have swept all before them so far in November and the Welsh Dragons are in fact unbeaten in eight games, so they will be looking for a clean sweep of November internationals.

The Springboks, on the other hand, will be determined to make it three wins from four to finish the tour and a busy international season on a high.

Speaking on Friday in Cardiff, Kolisi said his side won’t be needing any special motivation for the match against the Welsh, because every Bok player knows what is at stake.

“We are very excited for this match and we all want to make sure that, come next year, the coach has a good impression of everyone from the last game that we have played because there is only five games left before the (2019 Rugby) World Cup.”

Kolisi praised Wales for their outstanding November performances, but he said the Springboks will be focussing on their match with a determination to improve.

“Wales had the upper-hand for the past three matches against us and we know it’s going to be tough, while also think they are a better team now than previously.

It’s an amazing stadium and always special when the roof is closed. We could feel the vibe in the city this week and we are bracing for a tough game,” said Kolisi.

“They have a lot of experienced players back plus the guys that have been given opportunities really played well and grabbed their chances. Wales have a good pack, they are disciplined and physical and I think they’re going to be a different side to any of the ones we’ve faced this tour so far,” said Kolisi.

Teams:

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Adam Beard, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe