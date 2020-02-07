Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship dates, venues confirmed

Cape Town - All six dates and venues for the Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship fixtures have been confirmed.

The Springboks, the reigning Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup champions, start their campaign on August 8 against Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The return fixture between the two sides will take place a week later at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

After a bye weekend for all four teams, the Springboks will play the Wallabies at the Optus Stadium in Perth on August 29.

The Springboks will then play a third consecutive match on the road against the All Blacks at their hallowed Eden Park in Auckland on September 5.

Another bye week follows, after which Jacques Nienaber's Springboks will conclude their commitments against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on September 19 and the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (September 26).

This year's Rugby Championship, which was previously known as the Tri-Nations between 1996-2011, will be contested for the 25th time in 2020.

The All Blacks have won 16 of the previous 24 editions, with Australia and South Africa tied on four wins apiece.

Argentina, added to the tournament in 2012, are yet to taste overall victory and have only won five of their 42 matches to date.



- Compiled by Garrin Lambley