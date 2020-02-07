NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship dates, venues confirmed

2020-02-07 10:51
Jacques Nienaber (Gallo Images)
Jacques Nienaber (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - All six dates and venues for the Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship fixtures have been confirmed.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The Springboks, the reigning Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup champions, start their campaign on August 8 against Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The return fixture between the two sides will take place a week later at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

After a bye weekend for all four teams, the Springboks will play the Wallabies at the Optus Stadium in Perth on August 29.

The Springboks will then play a third consecutive match on the road against the All Blacks at their hallowed Eden Park in Auckland on September 5.

Another bye week follows, after which Jacques Nienaber's Springboks will conclude their commitments against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on September 19 and the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (September 26).

This year's Rugby Championship, which was previously known as the Tri-Nations between 1996-2011, will be contested for the 25th time in 2020.

The All Blacks have won 16 of the previous 24 editions, with Australia and South Africa tied on four wins apiece.

Argentina, added to the tournament in 2012, are yet to taste overall victory and have only won five of their 42 matches to date.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICTURES | Siya Kolisi welcomes 'icon' Roger Federer to Cape Town with a warm embrace Sharks start tour on a high with Highlanders mauling SA swim star Schoeman banned for doping 'Beast,' All-Blacks boost Major League Rugby's third year Proteas: Is Smuts a new threat to Markram?
Springboks' 2020 Rugby Championship dates, venues confirmed EXCLUSIVE | James Dalton chats to Sport24 Federer would like to see revival of SA Open WATCH | SA hoping to be 'VAR-ready' in 2 years, says Jordaan Blitzboks get the luck of the draw in Los Angeles

Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 