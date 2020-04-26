NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok star Pollard set to top rugby's rich list

2020-04-26 21:02
Handre Pollard
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)
Related Links

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is reportedly set to top rugby's rich list heading into the 2020/21 European season.

This is according to a list compiled by the prestigious Wales Online website.

Pollard, who plies his trade at French club Montpellier, shares top spot with New Zealand centre Charles Piutau, who plays for the Bristol Bears in England. The duo will reportedly be on a £1 million (€1.1 million/R23.5 million) package.

The only other South African on the 15-man list is Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who plays for the Sale Sharks in England and will earn £500 000 (R11.8 million).

The list, however, does not include some of the game's highest-paid players who are about to see their big-money contracts expire without playing again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All Blacks legend Dan Carter and former Wallabies star Matt Giteau were on around £1.1 million deals in Japan.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Rugby's rich list (heading into 2020-21 season):

1 = Handre Pollard (South Africa/Montpellier)
£1 million (€1.1 million/R23.5 million)

1 = Charles Piutau (New Zealand/Bristol Bears)
£1 million (NZ$2 million)

3. Maro Itoje (England/Saracens)
£875 000

4. Owen Farrell (England/Saracens)
£750 000

5. Steven Luatua (New Zealand/Bristol Bears)
£650 000

6. Dan Biggar (Wales/Northampton Saints)
£600 000

7 = Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina/Stade Français)
£580 000

7 = Morgan Parra (France/Clermont)
£580 000

9. Michael Hooper (Australia/Waratahs)
£572 000

10 = Stuart Hogg (Scotland/Exeter Chiefs)
£550 000

10 = Manu Tuilagi (England/Leicester Tigers)
£550 000

12. Johnny Sexton (Ireland/Leinster)
£536 000

13. Finn Russell (Scotland/Racing 92)
£535 000

14. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand/Blues)
£520 000

15. Faf de Klerk (South Africa/Sale Sharks)
£500 000 (R11.8 million)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Springbok on former coach Carel: 'He was ahead of his time' Lockdown | CSA lands major India series as rugby seeks relief Ex-Springbok on why the British & Irish Lions series is so special Bafana star on why he's heading back to England Springbok star Pollard set to top rugby's rich list
Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission? Cheetahs stress importance of conditioning during lockdown SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO England v West Indies Test series officially postponed The tennis jet-set think local to reboot their sport

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok fullback ... Andre Joubert, Percy Montgomery or someone else perhaps?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 