Springbok star Pollard set to top rugby's rich list

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is reportedly set to top rugby's rich list heading into the 2020/21 European season.

This is according to a list compiled by the prestigious Wales Online website.

Pollard, who plies his trade at French club Montpellier, shares top spot with New Zealand centre Charles Piutau, who plays for the Bristol Bears in England. The duo will reportedly be on a £1 million (€1.1 million/R23.5 million) package.

The only other South African on the 15-man list is Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who plays for the Sale Sharks in England and will earn £500 000 (R11.8 million).

The list, however, does not include some of the game's highest-paid players who are about to see their big-money contracts expire without playing again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All Blacks legend Dan Carter and former Wallabies star Matt Giteau were on around £1.1 million deals in Japan.

Rugby's rich list (heading into 2020-21 season):



1 = Handre Pollard (South Africa/Montpellier)

£1 million (€1.1 million/R23.5 million)



1 = Charles Piutau (New Zealand/Bristol Bears)

£1 million (NZ$2 million)



3. Maro Itoje (England/Saracens)

£875 000



4. Owen Farrell (England/Saracens)

£750 000



5. Steven Luatua (New Zealand/Bristol Bears)

£650 000



6. Dan Biggar (Wales/Northampton Saints)

£600 000



7 = Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina/Stade Français)

£580 000



7 = Morgan Parra (France/Clermont)

£580 000



9. Michael Hooper (Australia/Waratahs)

£572 000

10 = Stuart Hogg (Scotland/Exeter Chiefs)

£550 000



10 = Manu Tuilagi (England/Leicester Tigers)

£550 000



12. Johnny Sexton (Ireland/Leinster)

£536 000



13. Finn Russell (Scotland/Racing 92)

£535 000



14. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand/Blues)

£520 000



15. Faf de Klerk (South Africa/Sale Sharks)

£500 000 (R11.8 million)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff