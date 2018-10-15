Springbok player contracts to be scrapped?

Cape Town - SA Rugby is reportedly planning to scrap Springbok contracts, with players to earn bigger Test match fees instead.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that the idea was proposed by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who is also SA Rugby’s director of rugby.

If the proposal is accepted, there would no longer be joint contracts for certain players, which currently sees SA Rugby paying 70% and a provincial union 30%.

The report added that the new system could come into effect from the 2020 season.



It added that players with joint contracts currently earn an average of R3.7 million just from SA Rugby, who spend around R60 million a year on 16 players.



Springbok players currently do earn match fees but the number would significantly increase to anything between R250 000 and R400 000.

Erasmus' Boks are next in action when they tackle England at Twickenham on November 3. The team's year-end European tour also includes Tests against France in Paris (November 10), Scotland in Edinburgh (November 17) and Wales in Cardiff (November 24).

READ the full story on Netwerk24