Springbok lock's parents stranded in Japan

Springbok lock Jason Jenkins' parents have been left stranded in Japan due to South Africa's 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

South Africa went into lockdown on 26 March (until 16 April) due to the coronavirus pandemic currently spreading across the world, and Ivor and Karin Jenkins were not able to get home in time.

According to Netwerk24, the couple landed in Japan on 13 March for a two-week holiday.

Jason, 24, plays for the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan.

Ivor said they planned on watching two of Jason's matches, but the cancellation of the Japan Top League scuppered those plans.

Their initial plan was to return to South Africa on 30 March.

"We tried getting an earlier flight after the lockdown was announced in South Africa, but the flights were unfortunately fully booked. So now we’re stuck in Japan."

They are currently living in with their son in the Nagakute city and hope to return to South Africa on 21 April.

Jason played more than 50 games for the Bulls between 2016 and 2019 and also played one Test for the Springboks against Wales in Washington DC in 2018.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert