Springbok legend ‘spiritually strong’ in cancer battle

Cape Town - Prayers have flooded in for Springbok legend Carel du Plessis who has undergone brain surgery as he continues his fight against cancer.

The 58-year-old opened up to Netwerk24 about his struggles with illness over the last year, saying that he had undergone three major procedures since a tumour was identified back in January.

"It was a traumatic year and time in my life, but through it I realised the value of my wife, family and friends," Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis has undergone immunotherapy and he says he struggles with balance and strength in his right leg and foot as a result.

"The recovery process is going well and I am progressing," Du Plessis said.

"Patience and perseverance are tested on all fronts, but I am spiritually strong and fully trust in God and his word at this time."

Paarl Boys High, meanwhile, will be holding a function that will raise funds for Du Plessis' medical bills.

Du Plessis, who was known in his playing days as the 'Prince of Wings', played 12 Tests for the Springboks between 1982 and 1989 and formed part of the Western Province team that won five Currie Cup titles in a row between 1982 and 1986.

He was also the Springbok coach in 1997, taking charge of eight Tests, of which the Boks won three. Du Plessis succeeded Andre Markgraaff and was replaced by Nick Mallett.

Du Plessis was also a Western Province and Stormers assistant coach alongside Gert Smal in the early 2000s.

Du Plessis son, Jean-Luc, is currently part of the Stormers' Super Rugby squad, as well as his nephew Daniel du Plessis, who is the son of Carel du Plessis' brother and fellow Springbok, Michael.