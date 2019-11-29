NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok legend ‘spiritually strong’ in cancer battle

2019-11-29 14:40
Carel du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Prayers have flooded in for Springbok legend Carel du Plessis who has undergone brain surgery as he continues his fight against cancer.

The 58-year-old opened up to Netwerk24 about his struggles with illness over the last year, saying that he had undergone three major procedures since a tumour was identified back in January. 

"It was a traumatic year and time in my life, but through it I realised the value of my wife, family and friends," Du Plessis said. 

Du Plessis has undergone immunotherapy and he says he struggles with balance and strength in his right leg and foot as a result. 

"The recovery process is going well and I am progressing," Du Plessis said.

"Patience and perseverance are tested on all fronts, but I am spiritually strong and fully trust in God and his word at this time."

Paarl Boys High, meanwhile, will be holding a function that will raise funds for Du Plessis' medical bills. 

Du Plessis, who was known in his playing days as the 'Prince of Wings', played 12 Tests for the Springboks between 1982 and 1989 and formed part of the Western Province team that won five Currie Cup titles in a row between 1982 and 1986. 

He was also the Springbok coach in 1997, taking charge of eight Tests, of which the Boks won three. Du Plessis succeeded Andre Markgraaff and was replaced by Nick Mallett.

Du Plessis was also a Western Province and Stormers assistant coach alongside Gert Smal in the early 2000s.

Du Plessis son, Jean-Luc, is currently part of the Stormers' Super Rugby squad, as well as his nephew Daniel du Plessis, who is the son of Carel du Plessis' brother and fellow Springbok, Michael.

Read more on:    springboks  |  carel du plessis  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Eben Etzebeth touches down in Toulon EXCLUSIVE: Boks’ close-out of RWC final … through Eddie’s eyes PICTURE | Stormers unveil new-look Super Rugby jerseys Springbok legend ‘spiritually strong’ in cancer battle Emery axed as Arsenal boss after worst run in decades
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 