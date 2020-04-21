Springbok legend Gerber after Covid-19 recovery: 'My body was extremely sore'

Legendary former Springbok centre Danie Gerber says he suffered severe body aches while recovering from the coronavirus.

Gerber revealed over the weekend that he had recovered from the dreaded Covid-19 disease.

However, in an interview with Netwerk24, Gerber said having the illness was no joke.

"I couldn't even touch my body with my finger. It was extremely sore. Each person has their own symptoms, each person's body is different. Initially we heard sore throat, dry cough, fever and headaches were symptoms. But it's not necessarily all these things together," he stressed.

Gerber, who turned 62 last Tuesday, tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after attending a golf day in late March along with a number of other former Springboks in Jan Kempdorp.

At least four others in attendance - Divan Serfontein, Colin Beck, Burger Geldenhuys and Robbie Blair - also tested positive for the virus, but have subsequently been given the all-clear.

Gerber said in his case he developed a high fever to go with the extreme body aches.

"Colin (Beck), on the other hand, had a severe headache. He said the pain was so bad that it felt like he was getting a stroke."

Gerber's daughter Elanie, 36, and wife Elsabe, 59, also contracted the disease, with his daughter having since also recovered.

In a Facebook video over the weekend, Elanie and her dad shared the good news with their friends.



"My dad and I have just tested negative. We are so grateful and so blessed. All you need to do is follow the regulations," Elanie said on Saturday.



"At this stage, we're just focusing on my mother, to get her through this. So we're flipping excited."

Danie then thanked all those who had supported them and sent them messages and prayers.



"We are grateful. Please, stay at home. Don't try being a hero. Look after yourself, think about those around you because this thing spreads incredibly fast.



"We don't want you to be in the same boat as we were because it's not a nice boat to be in.”



Danie's wife is still sick with a cough.



Due to South Africa's sporting isolation during apartheid, the former midfielder's international career was limited to 24 Tests for the Springboks between 1980 and 1992.

However, he made enough of an impact for many pundits to regard him as one of the most gifted centres ever to play international rugby.

He was a powerful runner with ball in hand and had a side-step and swerve sadly not often seen in the modern game. It helped him to an impressive 19 tries in 24 Tests for his country.

At domestic level, Gerber played 115 matches for Eastern Province, but also had stints with Western Province (40) and Free State (24).

