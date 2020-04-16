NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok hero Wiese opens up on punch from All Black Jones in 1995

2020-04-16 10:12
Kobus Wiese (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese has opened op on an incident at the end of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

With time up on the clock and South Africa leading 15-12, New Zealand lock Ian Jones was spotted punching Wiese after a scrum moments before English referee Ed Morrison blew his final whistle.

In an interview with The Yellow Cap sports blog, Wiese opened up about what led to the incident.

"It's part of the game... You remember the (former Bok prop) Johan le Roux incident in New Zealand with (All Blacks hooker) Sean Fitzpatrick (in 1994) when unfortunately they didn't feed Johan well enough so he nibbled on Sean's ear. People saw it differently unfortunately and 'Joe' was suspended for a couple of weeks,” Wiese said.

Le Roux, in reality, received a 19-month ban and only returned to the provincial rugby scene in 1996.

Wiese added: "Joe (Le Roux) was also playing [with me] for Transvaal - the Lions. He was one of the hard men of rugby, he could take it on the chin and also dish it out. He's also a great guy and a really good person.

"I promised Joe that if there was ever a chance for payback, one of us - his team-mates - would oblige. And we’ll leave that there for technical and legal reasons!

"In that last scrum, we paid back the dues for Joe and clearly Jonesy (Ian Jones) was a bit frustrated as well because he knew it was all over and he started punching.

"But I didn't mind, I took it on the chin, because we had paid back the favour and it was all in good spirit. We had a cold one - a lemonade - afterwards and we are friends to this day."

The Yellow Cap is run by Jacques Henning and the incident was brought to attention by photographer Thys Lombard.

Read more on:    springboks  |  all blacks  |  ian jones  |  kobus wiese  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth, Bakkies make list of 'hardest rugby players who ever lived' Former Springbok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies Rugby Championship in Perth would suit Springboks WATCH | Springbok coach on World Rugby's aim to strictly enforce breakdown laws Steyn has 3 or 4 more years of rugby in him, says ex-Bok
SA tennis coaches double-faulted in coronavirus lockdown Verreynne grateful for being eased into Proteas set-up Lions tour | Steyn primed to be Bok impact maestro 20 quickfire questions with ... Corne Krige Bolt goes viral with cheeky 'social distancing' Olympic photo

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 