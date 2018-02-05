NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok great Habana mulls retirement

2018-02-05 14:39
Bryan Habana (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Legendary Springbok wing Bryan Habana has admitted he’s been contemplating retirement.

Habana, who underwent knee surgery last year, has struggled for game time at French club Toulon in recent times.

In an interview with Rugby365, Habana said he was unsure about his playing future.

“My contract with Toulon ends in June and I'm not quite sure if (Mourad) Boudjellal (Toulon owner) is going to stick around with me much longer. Also, I'm pushing the limits of the 30-club now, but I haven't quite made a decision yet,” said Habana, who turns 35 in June.

Habana said he may have another season left to play, but is not keen to move his family to another part of the world for a short period.

Habana, who played the last of his 124 Tests for the Springboks in the shock defeat to Italy in 2016, said last year he was unsure whether he would play for the Boks again.

The speedy winger holds the record for the most Test tries (67) by a Springbok and is three shy of Victor Matfield’s all-time Springbok caps record of 127 Tests.

He has been on Toulon's books since 2013, having previously represented the Stormers (2010-2013), Bulls (2005-2009) and Lions (2003-2004).

