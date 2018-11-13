NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok forwards 'improving as a pack' - Proudfoot

2018-11-13 21:27
Matt Proudfoot
Matt Proudfoot (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot believes the Springbok forwards are improving as a pack as they learn to deal with Northern Hemisphere conditions. 

READ: Scotland assistant on how to beat Boks

Proudfoot was speaking on Tuesday after a Springbok training session in Scotland.

South Africa, fresh off their 85th minute victory over France in Paris will face a formidable Scottish side that has only lost once in their last nine home matches, and that was to the All Blacks last year. 

Proudfoot stressed the need for the Springboks to gain ascendency in the forward battle. 

“We are improving as a pack and up here in the northern hemisphere it is important to gain ascendency from where we can launch attacks and put the opposition under pressure,” said Proudfoot.

Scotland, however, will feel confident they can match the Springboks physically, having outmuscled Fiji 54-17 at home last weekend.

Both team line-ups will be announced on Thursday, with Saturday’s Test scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

ALSO READ: Boks to make call on Faf's return after Scotland match

Read more on:    springboks  |  matthew proudfoot  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Farrell does not have the secret to beating the All Blacks

2018-11-13 21:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks tackle Scots without Faf Rassie talks up Scotland's 3 South African 'friends' Rassie's 'balancing act' to limit changes for Scotland Retired AB: I can't wait to play again Faf, Rabada jump in ICC ODI rankings
Retired AB: I can't wait to play again Scotland assistant on how to beat Boks Faf, Rabada jump in ICC ODI rankings Major changes expected at CT City for 2019/2020 season Handre had no idea he passed Naas' record

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 