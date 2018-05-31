NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Skinstad tells Boks to 'smash' Welsh

2018-05-31 11:51
Bob Skinstad
Bob Skinstad (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad is looking forward to the Springboks' Test against Wales in Washington DC this weekend.

An inexperienced South African side, led by lock Pieter-Steph du Toit, will open up their 2018 campaign in a once-off Test on Saturday at the RFK Stadium.

The Springboks have a proud history against Warren Gatland's charges - having played 33 Tests, won 28, lost four and drawn once.

However, the Boks go into Saturday's Test having lost three of their last five games against the Welsh.

Skinstad, who currently resides in England, took to Twitter to hail the new-look Springboks under the leadership of head coach Rassie Erasmus.

"I'm excited about the Springboks upcoming games - there's a nice bit of momentum, interest and positive thoughts building ?????? - good luck fellas, smash 'em !!," wrote the 41-year-old.

Skinstad played 42 Tests for the Springboks between 1997 and 2007, captaining the side in 12 of those matches.

He was part of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup winning squad in 2007 in France.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 23:00 SA time.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

*The three non-playing reserves are Frans Malherbe, Nizaam Carr and Cameron Wright

Wales

TBA

Sport Talk
