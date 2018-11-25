NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Siya: Wales made it tough for us

2018-11-25 10:00
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi says Wales showed why they have won eight in a row before yesterday's victory over South Africa in Cardiff.  

Wales, who led 14-3 at half-time, closed out the match after the Springboks had fought back to 14-11 in the second half. 

“All of us knew that this was going to be our most difficult match of the tour and they made it tough for us,” said Kolisi.

Kolisi bemoaned the fact that ill-discipline had cost his side dearly, allowing Wales to clear their lines when the Springboks were pressing hard on attack. 

“They were smart each time we got into their half and we let ourselves down with ill-discipline by giving away penalties, which allowed them to exit from their half. All credit to Wales because they had a great plan it worked out well for them.”

Several Springboks will stay behind in the United Kingdom to play for the Barbarians next week in London against Argentina.

Rassie Erasmus will coach the invitation side. 

