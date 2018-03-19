NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Scots move past Springboks in rankings

2018-03-19 14:51
Greig Laidlaw (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Scotland’s last-gasp 29-27 win over Italy in Rome was enough to lift them above the Springboks into fifth place on the official World Rugby rankings.

While Ireland celebrated their third Grand Slam after beating England 24-15 at Twickenham, the Scots were the only movers in the top 10 of the World Rugby rankings following the final round of Six Nations action.

As he has done so many times before, Greig Laidlaw stepped up to kick the last-gasp penalty that spared the Scots from defeat at the Stadio Olimpico.

The three-hundredth of a point on offer for their first away win of the season took Scotland above South Africa and into fifth position -  the same spot they occupied at the start of the Six Nations.

Top 10 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 93.99
2. Ireland 89.11
3. England 86.23
4. Australia 85.49
5. Scotland 83.83
6. South Africa 83.81
7. Wales 83.41
8. France 79.10
9. Argentina 78.22
10. Fiji 77.93

FULL RANKINGS LIST

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  six nations  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: World Rugby reacts after players attack ref

2018-03-19 14:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie only in charge for 2 years? Aussies to use Philander tweet in Cape Town Bulls prop gets 3-game ban for horror tackle 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5 D-Day for Proteas ace Rabada
CT City denies Benni tunnel slap Aussies to use Philander tweet in Cape Town Rassie only in charge for 2 years? Bulls president Wessels calls it quits Semenya eyes 1 500m record in Paarl

Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 