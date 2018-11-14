NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Scotland hooker: Boks will try and cheat ... and so will we

2018-11-14 10:33
Romain Poite (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Hooker Fraser Brown believes both sides will push the law as far as they can in Saturday's Test between Scotland and the Springboks at Murrayfield.

The Boks are coming off a 29-26 win against France last weekend while Scotland easily beat Fiji 54-17, but Saturday's clash in Edinburgh is shaping up to be a spicy affair. 

Refereeing and the use of TMOs has have been major talking points throughout the November Internationals so far, and Brown is expecting referee Romain Poite to have his hands full. 

"They’ll try and cheat and we’ll try and cheat and whoever comes out on top will probably win," Brown was quoted as saying on the Scotsman website

"We’ll review South Africa and look to exploit them, whether they’ve got a big pack or not. We’re focusing hard on our own technique and tactics."

Scotland are expected to name their side for the clash on Wednesday while the Boks will name their's on Thursday. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time). 

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  fraser brown  |  rugby
Key Wallabies set to be rested from Super Rugby

21 minutes ago

