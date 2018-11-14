NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Scotland coach expects 'confrontational' Boks

2018-11-14 19:58
Gregor Townsend
Gregor Townsend (Getty Images)
Related Links

Edinburgh - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend says they expect a physical onslaught from the Springboks in Saturday’s Test at Murrayfield.

READ: Strong SA flavour in Scotland team named to face Boks

“Their traditional strength has always been their physicality and this remains a key point of difference for them. We expect them to be confrontational and powerful in their ball carrying, their defence and also at set-piece time. It will be a great challenge for our forward pack in particular,” Townsend told Scottish Rugby’s official website after naming his team on Wednesday.

The Scotland mentor added that he also noticed a different dimension to South Africa's game in recent months.

“South Africa have always had a smart kicking game with an excellent chase but what we’ve seen over the past few months is an ambition to move the ball from counter attack and a push to get their forwards passing the ball more.

“Our defence will have to be strong to nullify this ambitious attacking game plan. We’re looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the world and playing once more in front of a sell-out crowd at Murrayfield,” the former Scotland flyhalf said.

Townsend also noted the Springboks’ efforts against world champions New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

The Boks beat the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington before narrowly losing 32-30 in Pretoria.

“South Africa have made a lot of improvements over the last three or four months, beating the All Blacks in New Zealand and putting in an 80-minute performance to defeat France in Paris, which underlines their quality.”

Saturday’s Test is scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

TBA

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  gregor townsend  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Alexander elected to World Rugby’s Executive Council

41 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
25% Stormers pay cut fear rocks Newlands AB back to his smashing best on return Scotland hooker: Boks will try and cheat ... and so will we Boks to make call on Faf's return after Scotland match Steyn to miss Aussie T20I, returns to SA
Strong SA flavour in Scotland team named to face Boks Rise of Arsenal ‘whizz-kid’ a danger for Bafana Pieter-Steph: It's nice to hear Boks are feared again Ticket prices leave fans disappointed for MSL opener Boks to return to scene of miracle All Blacks win in 2019

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 