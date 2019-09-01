Schalk Brits to play as loose forward at World Cup?

Cape
Town - Springbok hooker Schalk Brits could
see himself playing as a loose forward at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
According to respected rugby
journalist Brenden
Nel, writing in Rapport on Sunday,
head coach Rassie
Erasmus is considering using the 38-year-old in the back
row as part of a plan to manage his key players like Duane Vermeulen,
Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi at the tournament.
The Boks take on New Zealand in
their World Cup opener in Yokohama on September 21 and then Namibia in their
second match in Toyota on September 28. They will then have less than a week to
prepare for a clash against Italy on October 4 that Erasmus considers a
possible "banana peel", while they then close their group stage phase
of the competition with a clash against Canada just four days later in Kobe on
October 8.
It all means that Erasmus will
have to box clever when it comes to keeping his first-choice players as fit and
fresh as possible for when they are needed most, and with that in mind he could
make a change that few would have predicted heading into the tournament.
"I know people will laugh about it, but even a guy like
Schalk could end up in the loose trio to give us a chance to manage our
players," Erasmus was quoted as saying in the article.
"Some of the games are played only four or five days apart
and you can’t play Siya, Duane and Pieter-Steph again and again.
"Players who need to rest should not even be on the bench. We
have chosen the World Cup squad in such a way that certain players will
sometimes be able to be completely off. So, in some of the games, a guy like
Schalk can even play No 8.
Brits will also offer Erasmus an alternative leadership option at
the World Cup having captained against Argentina at Loftus last month.
- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard