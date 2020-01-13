Schalk Brits: I'll be on the couch screaming at the boys!

Cape
Town - Schalk Brits,
at the age of 38, says has had his first December holiday in a "very, very
long time".
Those are the sacrifices that
come with being a professional rugby player for nearly two decades, but Brits
wouldn't change a thing.
"I can't believe that
somebody paid me for 20 years to play the game I love," he said on Friday,
addressing media as part of his role as a Laureus ambassador ahead of next
month's Laureus
World Sports Awards in Berlin.
Now fully retired from the game
after ending his career on the ultimate high with a 2019 World Cup winners'
medal, Brits will join the corporate world on Monday as he starts work for the
Johan Rupert-owned Remgro.
While he remains as passionate as
ever about rugby, Brits confirmed that his only participation in the game
moving forward would be "sitting on my couch and screaming at the boys".
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus'
decision to include Brits in his World Cup plans was greeted with a degree of scepticism
at first given Brits' age and the fact that, ahead of the 2019 season, he had
announced plans to retire.
Erasmus, though, convinced Brits
to stay while the Bulls offered him a lifeline and a home for the year at
Loftus.
As the World Cup preparations
developed, Brits began to emerge as a key leadership figure in the Bok set-up
even if he was the third-choice hooker behind Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm
Marx.
By the end of the tournament, he
was considered one of the key changeroom figures and he had captained the Boks
in their pool match against Namibia as regular skipper Siya Kolisi was
rested.
While he only played 15 Test
matches over his 11-year international career, Brits was part of possibly the
most celebrated Springbok squad in history.
"It's amazing ending a
career like that," Brits said.
"But I enjoyed the journey
as much as I enjoyed the results. You have to put in the hard work to win a
match, but sometimes people forget the journey and always look at the end.
"That journey, those
memories and the friendships I made ... that is what I will keep with me."
As the hangover of the World Cup
fades, attention will now turn to Erasmus' appointment of a new head coach for
the 2020 season while he slips into his Director of Rugby role on a full-time
basis.
For Brits, the fact that Erasmus
is still involved is crucial.
"Maybe my memory will let me
down, but I can't remember in my whole playing career that there was ever any
succession planning," he said.
"From 2003 when Rudolf
Straeuli left after the World Cup, to Jake White in 2007 when he won it, to
Pieter de Villiers after 2011 and then Heyneke Meyer ... there was always
somebody new coming in," he said.
"For once, we've got a good
senior group that is together. You need consistency in team sports ... you need
stability.
"I've seen now with the
group we have, the longer you keep them together the better they will become.
"If you get that combination
of your coaching staff and your players together for a long period then you can
create something really special going forward."
There are, however, some serious
challenges that Brits believes the Boks must overcome in their efforts to stay
at the top of the international mountain.
"It's going to be really
hard," he said.
"We've got an unbelievable
coaching set-up, even though we don't know yet who is going to be head coach
and assistant coach, but it's unfortunate that most of our homegrown players are
playing abroad.
"There are a lot of reasons
for that, but we have to make sure that we develop as much as we can and make
sure that our players are competitive as they can be at Super Rugby level.
"You lose so much expertise
and intellectual property going abroad. You need a strong home base.
"It's going to be
tough."
The Boks are next in action in
the July Inbound series where they will take on Scotland in two Tests and
Georgia in one.
Super Rugby 2020, meanwhile, gets
underway on January 31.