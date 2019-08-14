NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Scarra set for debut as Boks plan mass changes

2019-08-14 09:51
Scarra Ntubeni
Scarra Ntubeni (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Pretoria - Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni looks set to make his Test debut off the bench when the Springboks tackle Argentina at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

According to Netwerk24, Schalk Brits is likely to start in the No 2 jersey, with Ntubeni on the bench.

"I'm happy for Scarra. He's currently playing good rugby for WP and is someone who is respected in the (Bok) squad. He's been at a number of Bok training camps and tours and it will be his debut if he gets a chance on Saturday. Scarra has had a lot of injuries and had to work hard to get through the tough times and I'm excited for him," assistant coach Matt Proudfoot said.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will look to give as many players as possible a chance before he names his World Cup squad on August 26.

The Bok team is expected to look vastly different to the one which thumped the Pumas 46-13 in Salta last weekend.

There will likely be a new halfback combination with Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Elton Jantjies (flyhalf) partnering, while the front row is likely to consist of hooker Brits and props Thomas du Toit and Vincent Koch.

A fit-again Siya Kolisi is expected to lead the team in a loose trio also featuring Rynhardt Elstadt and Marcell Coetzee.

The Bok team will be named at 14:30 on Wednesday.

Probable Springbok 23-man line-up:

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas name 3 debutants for India Test series Bok shock as attack consultant Swys quits 5 players join Bok squad in Pretoria Kaplan picks best schoolboy XV he's refereed Cape schools rugby coach suspended over alleged doping
Kaplan picks best schoolboy XV he's refereed 5 players join Bok squad in Pretoria Cape schools rugby coach suspended over alleged doping CT City to host first ever game at Newlands Stadium All Blacks staring SIXTH ranking spot in the face

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 