Scarra set for debut as Boks plan mass changes

Pretoria - Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni looks set to make his Test debut off the bench when the Springboks tackle Argentina at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



According to Netwerk24, Schalk Brits is likely to start in the No 2 jersey, with Ntubeni on the bench.



"I'm happy for Scarra. He's currently playing good rugby for WP and is someone who is respected in the (Bok) squad. He's been at a number of Bok training camps and tours and it will be his debut if he gets a chance on Saturday. Scarra has had a lot of injuries and had to work hard to get through the tough times and I'm excited for him," assistant coach Matt Proudfoot said.



Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will look to give as many players as possible a chance before he names his World Cup squad on August 26.



The Bok team is expected to look vastly different to the one which thumped the Pumas 46-13 in Salta last weekend.



There will likely be a new halfback combination with Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Elton Jantjies (flyhalf) partnering, while the front row is likely to consist of hooker Brits and props Thomas du Toit and Vincent Koch.

A fit-again Siya Kolisi is expected to lead the team in a loose trio also featuring Rynhardt Elstadt and Marcell Coetzee.

The Bok team will be named at 14:30 on Wednesday.

Probable Springbok 23-man line-up:

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn