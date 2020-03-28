SA's rugby leadership working together to retain teams, jobs

The South African rugby 'industry' has come together in an effort to navigate the retention of teams and jobs in the face of
the threat to the business posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
All rugby activities were suspended
prior to the start of the 21-day national lockdown that began on March 27. Some events have already been
cancelled or rescheduled, while others remain under threat. A return to play
date is yet to be confirmed.
In response to the threat all
stakeholders in the running of the game and of teams and the employment of
people in the sport have come together to confront the challenge.
A working group has been established
including:
- SA Rugby – governing
body managing fixtures and holding over-arching commercial relationships
- South African Rugby
Employers’ Organisation (SAREO) – Representing the provincial employers
- MyPlayers –
Representing professional players
- Sport Employees Unite
(SEU) – Trade union representing non-playing employees in the rugby Industry
In a joint statement the grouping
said: "We are in constant communication and have created various work streams
in sub-groupings to determine the extent of the financial impact on the
business of rugby.
"This is a unique situation which
has called for a unique response and we are considering a number of potential
scenarios and how we can mitigate the impact on the sport and our people.
"We are being transparent with each
other in order to find best-case solutions for all engaged; the game, the
employers, the players and the staffs and we are close to finalising a
mitigation plan.
"Once that is complete and has
buy-in of all our constituencies we’ll be able to share with those impacted and
the wider game. We will not be able to comment on the process and
discussions until then."
The grouping urged
the rugby community to strictly observe the lockdown directives of President
Cyril Ramaphosa.
- SA Rugby media