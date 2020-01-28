Saracens eye blockbuster clash against Springboks

Cape Town - English club Saracens are reportedly eyeing a match against the world champion Springboks next season.

Saracens, who have close ties to South Africa, have been relegated from the English Premiership for breaching the tournament's salary cap.

Not content at just playing in the second-tier Championship, the London club are eyeing matches against top international teams to keep their array of international stars busy.



According to the UK-based The Times, discussions to face Tier 1 Test nations are going "encouragingly well", with matches against the Springboks, Barbarians and Super Rugby teams in the pipeline.



Saracens played a midweek fixture against the Springboks at Wembley in 2009, when they famously fought back from 18-6 down to win 24-23.



Saracens won the Premiership as well as the European Champions Cup last season before the salary cap scandal thrust the club into disarray.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert