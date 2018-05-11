NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

SA Rugby scraps rule on overseas Boks

2018-05-11 08:25
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus can select whoever he wants after SA Rugby on Thursday scrapped their overseas-based player policy.

Under previous coach Allister Coetzee, only those overseas-based players who had 30 or more Test caps were available for Springbok selection. 

That rule was set to be lifted in 2019 - a World Cup year - but SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed on Thursday that it had been ditched already. 

"Rassie is in his last year of preparation before the World Cup, so he can select any overseas-based player," said Alexander.

"He has just 18 Tests in which to prepare for the World Cup, so we gave him grace.

"Rassie has already spoken to a few players who are playing overseas. From now until the World Cup, he wants to give as many players as possible the chance to show what they can do for the Boks."

The lifting of the rule is likely to make life easier for the Boks at scrumhalf, where Erasmus is expected to pick 11-Test Springbok Faf de Klerk, currently based at the Sale Sharks.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
5 possible Springbok hookers for June Tests

2018-05-11 07:26

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

