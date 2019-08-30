NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

SA Rugby responds to Dyantyi doping saga

2019-08-30 16:05
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SA Rugby have issued an official statement responding to Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi testing positive for a banned substance.

EXPLAINED: Sport scientist Dr Ross Tucker explains the steroids in question and process

The 25-year-old had been tested positive and is formally charged with a doping offence for "multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites".

The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) informed Dyantyi on August 13, 2019 that an adverse analytical finding had been detected in a sample collected from him in a doping test on July 2, 2019.

SAIDS confirmed to Sport24 on Friday that the World Anti-Doping Code framework for sanctions is FOUR years for anabolic steroids.

On Friday, SAIDS confirmed that the 'B'-sample was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory at the University of the Free State which confirmed the 'A'-sample results of the presence of no fewer than three banned substances: metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

These performance-enhancing substances, which all fall under the Class S1 of banned substances, are banned both in and out of competition.

In a press statement, SA Rugby confirmed that they were aware of the charge and that they would be working with the relevant authorities.

"SA Rugby, the Lions Rugby Company and Dyantyi are working with SAIDS, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and all other relevant authorities on the matter and no further comment can be made at this stage," it read.

Dyantyi made his Springbok debut against England in June last year. He has 13 Test caps to date and played his last Test against Wales in November.

Compiled by: Lynn Butler

