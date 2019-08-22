NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SA Rugby: Rassie won't be judged on World Cup performance

2019-08-22 11:26
Rassie Erasmus (Supplied)
Cape Town - The Springboks' performance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will not determine the future of head coach Rassie Erasmus

That was the message from SA Rugby president Mark Alexander in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Speaking to Netwerk24, Alexander praised the work Erasmus had done since joining as head coach and director of rugby in 2018. 

Erasmus' six-year contract end at the end of the 2023 World Cup in France, but it has been widely reported that he will step down as head coach following the completion of the 2019 World Cup to focus solely on his duties as director of rugby. 

Alexander, though, says that there will be discussions in that regard when the Boks return from Japan. 

"We will sit down with Rassie after the World Cup and hear if he wants to continue in both roles after the tournament or if he wants to bring in someone else as head coach," Alexander said. 

Alexander added that Erasmus had succeeded in pulling the Boks out of a "dark space" following the departure of former coach Allister Coetzee in 2016. 

"Now we are in a good place," Alexander said.

"Rassie has done a brilliant job and he will not be judged on his performances at the World Cup.

"Our plan when we appointed Rassie was to build a team for the 2023 World Cup."

Erasmus will name his 31-man squad for this year's World Cup on Monday, while the Boks will play their first match of the tournament against the All Blacks in Yokohama on September 21.

- Compiled by: Lloyd Burnard

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
