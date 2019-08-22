SA Rugby: Rassie won't be judged on World Cup performance

Cape
Town - The Springboks' performance
at the 2019 Rugby
World Cup in Japan will not determine the future of head
coach Rassie
Erasmus.
That was the message from SA
Rugby president Mark
Alexander in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Speaking to Netwerk24, Alexander
praised the work Erasmus had done since joining as head coach and director of
rugby in 2018.
Erasmus' six-year contract end at
the end of the 2023 World Cup in France, but it has been widely reported that
he will step down as head coach following the completion of the 2019 World Cup
to focus solely on his duties as director of rugby.
Alexander, though, says that
there will be discussions in that regard when the Boks return from Japan.
"We will sit down with
Rassie after the World Cup and hear if he wants to continue in both roles after
the tournament or if he wants to bring in someone else as head coach,"
Alexander said.
Alexander added that Erasmus had
succeeded in pulling the Boks out of a "dark space" following the
departure of former coach Allister Coetzee in 2016.
"Now we are in a good
place," Alexander said.
"Rassie has done a brilliant
job and he will not be judged on his performances at the World Cup.
"Our plan when we appointed
Rassie was to build a team for the 2023 World Cup."
Erasmus will name his 31-man
squad for this year's World Cup on Monday, while the Boks will play their first
match of the tournament against the All Blacks in Yokohama on September 21.
